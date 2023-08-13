Open Menu

IIOJK Authorities Denounced For Keeping Mirwaiz Under Continued House Arrest

Published August 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has strongly condemned the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of keeping its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under illegal and arbitrary house detention for more than four years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement said that today was the 207th consecutive Friday when occupied Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not allowed to perform the important religious duty of offering Juma prayer or fulfill his official duties of delivering sermon at the grand mosque due to the continued house arrest.

The Anjuman said the restriction on the personal and religious freedom of the Mirwaiz is the worst violation of human and religious rights, which is not only highly alarming but also against the democratic values. Those who believe in human, democratic and religious values should raise their voice against it, the statement added.

It is to mention here that the occupation authorities had placed the Mirwaiz under house arrest on August 05 in 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir.

