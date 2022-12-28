UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Authorities Impose Restrictions In Pattan To Prevent Religious Program

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

IIOJK authorities impose restrictions in Pattan to prevent religious program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have imposed restrictions in north Kashmir's Baramulla district to prevent a religious program of Muslims.

According to Kashmir media service, authorities imposed restrictions under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of people to prevent the Muslims of Shia faith from holding a program in Pattan area of the district.

The religious function was being organised by All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Masroor Abbas Ansari, at Imambarah Gund Khwaja Qasim Kanterbugh in Pattan. The religious program is held every year, however this time, the authorities imposed strict restrictions from 7:00 PM on Tuesday till 7:00 AM on Thursday in Pattan areas to prevent it.

The occupation authorities on the request of pro-India Imran Ansari who is also the leader of Peoples Conference Jammu and Kashmir issued an official order and disallowed the holding of the religious program.

It is to mention that since August 2019 it has become more evident that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government and its regime in the territory are resorting to nefarious tactics to contain the influence of Hurriyat leadership and to provide favour to their proxies in the territory.

Related Topics

Assembly India Hurriyat Conference Jammu August Criminals 2019 Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

29 minutes ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

44 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

44 minutes ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

4 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.