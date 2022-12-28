IIOJK authorities impose restrictions in Pattan to prevent religious program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have imposed restrictions in north Kashmir's Baramulla district to prevent a religious program of Muslims.

According to Kashmir media service, authorities imposed restrictions under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of people to prevent the Muslims of Shia faith from holding a program in Pattan area of the district.

The religious function was being organised by All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Masroor Abbas Ansari, at Imambarah Gund Khwaja Qasim Kanterbugh in Pattan. The religious program is held every year, however this time, the authorities imposed strict restrictions from 7:00 PM on Tuesday till 7:00 AM on Thursday in Pattan areas to prevent it.

The occupation authorities on the request of pro-India Imran Ansari who is also the leader of Peoples Conference Jammu and Kashmir issued an official order and disallowed the holding of the religious program.

It is to mention that since August 2019 it has become more evident that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government and its regime in the territory are resorting to nefarious tactics to contain the influence of Hurriyat leadership and to provide favour to their proxies in the territory.