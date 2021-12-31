UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Authorities Impose Restrictions To Prevent March In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 05:10 PM

IIOJK authorities impose restrictions to prevent march in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The authorities imposed strict restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, today, to prevent people from conducting a march towards city's historic Jamia Masjid, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for the march was given by the illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, to register protest against the disallowing of Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid for the last one year, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The march was also aimed at lodging a forceful protest against Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's latest assault on the IIOJK's demography that has put the land and resources of the territory on sale for the non-locals.

The occupation authorities imposed restrictions by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength in downtown and sealing all roads leading to the historic mosque. The authorities once again disallowed the people to offer Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid, today, for the 21st consecutive week.

