IIOJK authorities issue avalanche warning for eight districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Disaster have issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of eight districts during the next 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the warning issued by Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA), said a “medium danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2400 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley in the next 24 hours.

Similar warnings have been issued in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.