IIOJK Authorities To Bar Eid Prayers At Srinagar Eidgah Yet Again

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

In blatant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion, the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have once again decided to deny permission to hold Eidul Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In blatant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion, the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have once again decided to deny permission to hold Eidul Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, BJP leader and IIOJK Waqf board Chairperson Darakhshan. Andrabi talking to media in Srinagar said this year the ‘Namaz e Eid’ will not be offered at Eidgah Srinagar. In order to justify the decision, she claimed that the condition of the Eidgah ground is not up to the mark.

Notably, Darakhshan Andrabi was appointed as Chairperson of the Board by New Delhi installed IIOJK administration to further the anti-Muslim agenda of Modi-led BJP regime in the occupied territory.

Pertinently, showing its deep-rooted prejudice for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK, the Modi-led Indian regime is often imposing curbs on Kashmiri Muslims to practice their faith and restraining them from congregating on special religious occasions.

The occupation authorities also fear that such gatherings will turn into big anti-India and pro-freedom protests. Denying the Kashmiri Muslims their right to worship is also another illustration of BJP regime’s ongoing assault on religious freedom of Muslims in IIOJK.

