IIOJK Authorities To Crackdown On Assets Of JI, Other Pro-freedom People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

IIOJK authorities to crackdown on assets of JI, other pro-freedom people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :As part of political vendetta, the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in a major crackdown on the assets of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and other pro-freedom people have intensified the drive to seal their properties in the territory.

Nearly 250 assets of pro-freedom people and Jamaat-e-Islami in the occupied territory are under the radar and the majority of them have been identified by different investigating agencies with the help of the New Delhi-installed IIOJK administration.

The assets include offices, homes, land (both commercial and agricultural), shops, and moveable property. The expected cost of the assets is said to be in tens of millions.

Around 60 such properties are in Jammu division and the rest are in the Kashmir valley. Properties in Jammu division are mostly confined to Muslim-majority areas of Jammu district and Muslim-dominated districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch. In the Kashmir Valley, the properties are spread across all 10 districts.

According to a media report, a lengthy exercise to identify the assets of Jamaat-e-Islami and other pro-freedom people is nearing completion, and the Indian agencies will now begin a crackdown to seal the properties.

"A number of organisations, including the SIA (Special Investigation Agency), JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police), intelligence, and civil administration, are working together to coordinate the property sealing drive. The Revenue Department has located and verified the assets. The entire procedure is being carried out methodically," the report added.

The report further said the occupation authorities are of the opinion that seizure of the property will serve as a major deterrent for the Kashmiris to abandon the cause of freedom.

Pertinently, the IIOJK authorities have already seized a number of assets belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami and other pro-freedom Kashmiris, particularly after the illegal actions of 5th August 2019, to break their resolve. But such moves have failed to deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

