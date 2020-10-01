UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Authorities Trying To Hush-up Extrajudicial Killing Of Three Rajouri Labourers: Untoo

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:40 PM

IIOJK authorities trying to hush-up extrajudicial killing of three Rajouri labourers: Untoo

Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mohammed Ahsan Untoo Thursday deplored that the occupation authorities were trying to hush-up the extrajudicial killing of three Rajouri labourers by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mohammed Ahsan Untoo Thursday deplored that the occupation authorities were trying to hush-up the extrajudicial killing of three Rajouri labourers by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mohammed Ahsan Untoo expressed serious concern over the arrest of two persons by Indian police in connection with the killing of the three labourers, who were killed by the troops in a fake encounter in Shopian in July, this year.

He said whenever such incidents of innocent killings happen the authorities arrest some irrelevant persons or low-ranking personnel of army or police to hush up the serious crimes.

He said that killing of innocent people in Machil, Khrew, Kupwara, Brakpora, Aloosa, Bandipora and Pathribal fake encounters proved beyond any doubt that all these encounters were stage-managed, which were accepted by the Indian military establishment only after public outcry and questions by human rights groups.

"Not a single officer from police or army has been indicted or arrested, so far, who are the real culprits because they plan these horrific incidents to get promotions and monetary benefits," he added.

Mohammed Ahsan Untoo appealed to the world community to come forward and investigate all such cases so that killers and culprits are brought to book and justice is done to all those innocents who have become the victims of this state terrorism.

