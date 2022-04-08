UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Authorities Urged To Release Mirwaiz

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IIOJK authorities urged to release Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has urged the authorities to release its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from his continued illegal house detention in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Anjuman Auqaf in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities did not allow Mirwaiz to deliver his sermon at the grand mosque even on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Anjuman member and Imam Hai of the Jamia Masjid said that tens of thousands of people, who visit Jamia Masjid more so in Ramazan to listen to the soul stirring majlis-e-waz-o-tableegh led by the Mirwaiz were eagerly waiting for him, hoping that the authorities would at least release him now, but were greatly disappointed and pained when he was once again barred by the authorities.

It said that as is the centuries old tradition in the valley, throughout this holy month of Ramadan, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir delivers sermons across the mosques of the valley to educate people on religious values and beliefs and to the path of compassion humanity and righteousness. "It works as a moral force in the society. But all that remains suspended due to house detention of the Mirwaiz," it added

Related Topics

India Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Visit Jammu Srinagar Anjuman Moral Mosque Media All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

19 minutes ago
 DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trau ..

DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trauma center, vegetables market

19 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

19 minutes ago
 Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

19 minutes ago
 Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Direc ..

Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Director

23 minutes ago
 Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% S ..

Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% Since 2010 - Eurostat

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.