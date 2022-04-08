IIOJK authorities urged to release Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has urged the authorities to release its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from his continued illegal house detention in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Anjuman Auqaf in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities did not allow Mirwaiz to deliver his sermon at the grand mosque even on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Anjuman member and Imam Hai of the Jamia Masjid said that tens of thousands of people, who visit Jamia Masjid more so in Ramazan to listen to the soul stirring majlis-e-waz-o-tableegh led by the Mirwaiz were eagerly waiting for him, hoping that the authorities would at least release him now, but were greatly disappointed and pained when he was once again barred by the authorities.

It said that as is the centuries old tradition in the valley, throughout this holy month of Ramadan, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir delivers sermons across the mosques of the valley to educate people on religious values and beliefs and to the path of compassion humanity and righteousness. "It works as a moral force in the society. But all that remains suspended due to house detention of the Mirwaiz," it added