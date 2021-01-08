UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Authority Bans Import Of Poultry Birds Amid Bird Flu Scare

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

IIOJK authority bans import of poultry birds amid bird flu scare

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities banned the import of poultry birds to the territory amidst bird flu scare.

According to Kashmir Media Service, panic gripped after over 100 birds were found dead in Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua areas during past 24 hours while the authorities banned the import of poultry birds to IIOJK amidst bird flu scare.

Officials told media that about 100 crows were found dead near Kendriya Vidyalaya on Dhar Road in Udhampur. Some children spotted the dead crows and informed the people. People burned the dead crows at an isolated place, taking all the precautions, they said.

Another case was reported from Phinter in Billawar area of Kathua where three dead crows were found last evening.

The other similar cases of dead birds were reported from near an Indian Border Security Force camp in Panj Peer area of Rajouri.

The resident of the area told the visiting administration team that for the last about one week they have spotted several birds, mostly crows, lying dead. They further revealed that they have spotted more than dozen such birds in the same area so far.

Meanwhile, the IIOJK authorities banned import of poultry amid spread of bird flu in different Indian states. Pertinently, on January 05, the cases of bird flu were reported in Indian states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala.

