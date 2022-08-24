IIOJK Bar Association gives call for shutdown across Jammu on August 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :High Court Bar Association, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has given a call for shutdown across Jammu on August 29 in protest against non-serious attitude of the Modi regime and its proxy towards their demands in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the announcement in this regard was made by President of the Bar Association Jammu M K Bhardwaj at a press conference in the city.

"We are agitating since long but the government has maintained silence over demands and grievances", he said, adding "Time and again we made it clear to the government that in case our demands are not considered the lawyers fraternity will be left with no option but to intensify the agitation".

While responding to a query, the Bar leader said, "We have support of almost all the traders' organizations as well as Chamber of Commerce and Industry".

"In case the government shows some interest in mitigating our grievances before August 29, we will revisit our decision", he added.

The main demand of the Bar is for facilitation of the client through construction of multi-storey building for housing all the judicial work and other Tribunals within the court premises.