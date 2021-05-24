UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Bar Urges World To Focus On Kashmir Like Palestine

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

IIOJK Bar urges world to focus on Kashmir like Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :High Court Bar Association, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmirhas thanked the international community for acknowledging the sufferings of Palestinian people and timely intervention to seek an immediate end to the human sufferings in Palestine.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Bar Association Spokesman, GN Shaheen Advocate, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "It is a welcome step in right direction of durable peace in the middle East.

The international community must similarly focus on Kashmir to seek end of human sufferings in this part of the globe and secure settlement of the Kashmir dispute with same political will and diplomacy." The statement said that the sufferings of the Palestinians are brought before the world community but it is equally important to focus on the human sufferings in Kashmir. The Bar pointed out that because of curbs on social media and state repression the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could not be known to the world community.

The Bar said that in last two years more than 600 Kashmiris have been killed and more than 500 residential houses blasted in the name of counter insurgency operations by the Indian forces in IIOJK. "Besides more than 10,000 Kashmiris were booked and the detained under the draconian laws legitimizing the state repression," it added.

The silence of the international community on Kashmir is prejudicial to the existence of the Kashmiri community, it deplored.

IIOJK Bar Association appealed to the United Nations, European Union and organization of Islamic Cooperation to focus on Kashmir to bring human sufferings in Kashmir to an end and call upon India and Pakistan to settle the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations and expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible in light of the UN charter and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

