IIOJK-based Majlis-e-Ulama Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against Islamic Scholars
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 07 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Dec, 2024) The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday strongly reacted to the disrespectful and offensive remarks made by a person against the respected religious scholars of Kashmir, particularly the revered Muhaddith-e-Kabeer Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri (RA), says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control (LoC).
In its statement, issued in occupied Srinagar, the MMU reiterated that it had previously warned such persons to refrain from making derogatory comments about scholars and the revered Aslaaf (our pious predecessors). Such actions neither serve the collective interests of the Kashmiri nation nor have any place in social, moral and religious fabrics of our society, it added, according to the report.
Reiterating its principled stance, the IIOJK MMU said that promoting unity and harmony among all sects and religious groups within the community remains its top priority.
The MMU made it clear that it will not tolerate any individual or group, regardless of their sectarian or ideological affiliations, showing disrespect toward scholars or attempting to disrupt or hurt the feelings and unity of Muslims in the state, said the report.
The MMU said that all affiliated scholars and leaders of religious organisations must remain vigilant against those trying to harm our unity or sow discord. Given the turbulent times we are currently facing, it is crucial to uphold harmony and solidarity at all costs, with prime focus to ensure the safety and sanctity of the centuries old Islamic values and traditions in the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir state, the report said.
Ends/ APP / ahr
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KPK awards gold medals to 18 position holders of Gomal Medical College3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, son injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Amjad declares overseas Pakistanis as roaming Ambassadors for Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds successful forces operation against militants12 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Politics Centers on NRO Demand: Rana Ihsan13 minutes ago
-
PTI’s politics centers on NRO demand: Rana Ihsan13 minutes ago
-
PU Film, Broadcasting academician meets Punjab CM22 minutes ago
-
DC warns of action over delay in resolving public issues22 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Livestock Breeders Forum Kicks Off23 minutes ago
-
Using KP funds for personal promotion shameful: Azma Bokhari32 minutes ago
-
Pearson, British Council Pakistan host OPLA’s ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Provision of free solar panels starts32 minutes ago