IIOJK-based Majlis-e-Ulama Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against Islamic Scholars

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM

IIOJK-based Majlis-e-Ulama condemns derogatory remarks against Islamic Scholars

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 07 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Dec, 2024) The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday strongly reacted to the disrespectful and offensive remarks made by a person against the respected religious scholars of Kashmir, particularly the revered Muhaddith-e-Kabeer Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri (RA), says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control (LoC).

In its statement, issued in occupied Srinagar, the MMU reiterated that it had previously warned such persons to refrain from making derogatory comments about scholars and the revered Aslaaf (our pious predecessors). Such actions neither serve the collective interests of the Kashmiri nation nor have any place in social, moral and religious fabrics of our society, it added, according to the report.

Reiterating its principled stance, the IIOJK MMU said that promoting unity and harmony among all sects and religious groups within the community remains its top priority.

The MMU made it clear that it will not tolerate any individual or group, regardless of their sectarian or ideological affiliations, showing disrespect toward scholars or attempting to disrupt or hurt the feelings and unity of Muslims in the state, said the report.

The MMU said that all affiliated scholars and leaders of religious organisations must remain vigilant against those trying to harm our unity or sow discord. Given the turbulent times we are currently facing, it is crucial to uphold harmony and solidarity at all costs, with prime focus to ensure the safety and sanctity of the centuries old Islamic values and traditions in the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir state, the report said.

Ends/ APP / ahr

