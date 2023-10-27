Open Menu

IIOJK, Biggest Prison In World: Asif Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IIOJK, biggest prison in world: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the biggest prison in the world. He said this on the 76th anniversary of the Black Day of Kashmir.

Asif Zardari in a statement said that the freedom from Indian occupation is the fundamental and democratic right of the people of IIOJK.

It is not possible to silence the voice of the IIOJK people by force. He said that the world is now aware that India is a terrorist country.

He said that the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

If Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not been martyred, the Occupied Kashmir would have long been free from Indian occupation.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the voice of the people of Occupied Kashmir on every international forum. Bilawal Bhutto introduced Modi to the world as the butcher of Kashmir and India as a terrorist country.

Asif Zardari vowed that the PPP will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri brethren and their right to vote. The day is not far when IIOJK will be free from Indian occupation, Asif Zardari concluded.

