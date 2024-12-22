IIOJ&K Bleeds As Indian Troops Target Innocent Youth: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Tensions remain elevated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where Indian forces face accusations of targeting innocent Kashmiri youth in alleged fake encounters, amidst a backdrop of numerous violent incidents resulting in significant loss of life.
A report by Kashmir Media Service (KMS) states that five more Kashmiri youth were allegedly killed in a staged encounter in Kulgam today.
It said Indian army personnel continue to abduct and kill Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, adding that the Kulgam fake encounter exposes the culture of impunity under which Indian troops are operating in the occupied territory.
The report lamented that extrajudicial killings had become a routine for Indian troops in IIOJK and since January 1989, 7,369 Kashmiris had been killed in custody or in staged encounters in the territory.
It said Indian troops kill youth in fake encounters for promotions and rewards. Under Modi’s regime, IIOJK has become a killing field, it added.
The report said killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters is a fascist policy of the Modi government but India must remember that Kashmiris’ will cannot be broken through extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations.
It urged the global community to take notice of the rising toll of fake encounters in IIOJK and act to stop India’s massacre of the Kashmiris.
