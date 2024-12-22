Open Menu

IIOJ&K Bleeds As Indian Troops Target Innocent Youth: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

IIOJ&K bleeds as Indian troops target innocent Youth: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Tensions remain elevated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where Indian forces face accusations of targeting innocent Kashmiri youth in alleged fake encounters, amidst a backdrop of numerous violent incidents resulting in significant loss of life.

A report by Kashmir Media Service (KMS) states that five more Kashmiri youth were allegedly killed in a staged encounter in Kulgam today.

It said Indian army personnel continue to abduct and kill Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, adding that the Kulgam fake encounter exposes the culture of impunity under which Indian troops are operating in the occupied territory.

The report lamented that extrajudicial killings had become a routine for Indian troops in IIOJK and since January 1989, 7,369 Kashmiris had been killed in custody or in staged encounters in the territory.

It said Indian troops kill youth in fake encounters for promotions and rewards. Under Modi’s regime, IIOJK has become a killing field, it added.

The report said killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters is a fascist policy of the Modi government but India must remember that Kashmiris’ will cannot be broken through extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations.

It urged the global community to take notice of the rising toll of fake encounters in IIOJK and act to stop India’s massacre of the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu January Media Government

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

9 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

9 hours ago
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

10 hours ago
 Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

13 hours ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

13 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan