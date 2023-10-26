IIOJK bleeds as Kashmiris in KP all set to observe Kashmir Black Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Like other provinces and both sides of Line of Control (LoC), the Kashmiris living in Khyber Pakthunkhwa were all set to observe Kashmir black day on Friday to condemn the illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India on October 27, 1947.

From Chitral to Khyber and Waziristan to Kohistan, Kashmiris settled in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa will stage big protest demonstration, walks and rallies to strongly condemn the illegal landing of Indian troops at Srinagar 76 years ago against Indo-Pakistan patrician plan.

Besides rallies and seminars, photo exhibitions highlighting Indian forces’ war crimes and human rights abuses in IIOJK would be highlighted.

Similarly, debate competitions on different aspects of the lingering issue of Kashmir and significance of UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir would be held in schools and colleges of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Transporters and Rickshaw unions also planned rallies in front of press club in connection with the day.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador said that India went against Indo-Pakistan’s partition plan after illegally landing its troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 that was widely condemned by the international community.

He said Kashmirs stood up against India’s illegal occupation and launched the freedom movement that led to independence of Azad Kashmir. On August 5, 2019, he said India had made a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity after abolishing special status of IIOJK.

He said Indian occupation forces’ continued oppression, human rights abuses and organized state terrorism in IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley that was virtually turned into the world’s largest jail in modern history.

Ambassador Manzoor said India could not change IIOJK autonomous status unilaterally in presence of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and the illegal acts of the fascist Modi Govt taken on August 5, 2019 were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country.

He said the Hinduvata regime was now repenting after internationalizing the Kashmir dispute that put peace in South Asia at stake.

Manzoor said the strategic stability had been threatened by India as it continued to receive abundant supply of conventional and non conventional weapons, adding the unprecedented increase in India’s military budget and expenditures in recent years had characterized the global security landscape as grim.

He said the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and subsequently was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

“This declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from all kinds of abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR.”

He urged international community to look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and give right of self-determination to them for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

