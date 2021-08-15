UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Brethren Never To Be Left Alone In Their Heroic Freedom Struggle: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

IIOJK brethren never to be left alone in their heroic freedom struggle: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 15 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the Indian independence day was observed as a black day by Jammu and Kashmir people on both sides of Line of Control (LOC) and the rest of the world on Sunday.

He said our brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will not be left alone at any stage in their just and principled struggle for their freedom from the Indian Yoke.

In his message, in connection with Indian black day (Aug 15), the AJK prime minister said people of IIOJK and the AJK government were thankful to the Government and people of Pakistan who are standing behind the Kashmiris in their struggles for right to self determination.

Sardar Qayyum Niazi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always effectively advocated Kashmiris cause at every relevant international forms by raising the Kashmir issue boldly.

Prime Minister Qayyum Niazi said the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is being played at Muzaffarabad which will open new vistas of investment and promotion of tourism besides creating the soft image of the liberated territory world over. The event is being live transmission in over 30 countries, he added.

AJK prime minister said the world fame cricket stars have also been included in the KPL matches who are playing with the AJK cricketers, whereas on the other side of the LOC India has seiged innocent Kashmiris.

He called upon the comity of nations, especially UNO to take immediate notice of the Indian state aggression and human right violations in the internationally acknowledged disputed IIOJK.

