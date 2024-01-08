IIOJK Business Community leader calls for invoking Article 2 of Genocide Convention against India

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 07 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Jan, 2024) "We must realize the enormity of the trauma and allied problems of the population in the bleeding Indian Illegally occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the majority of them suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) out of almost the whole population of about 8 million in the turbulent occupied valley alone".

This was emphasised by Dr Mubeen Shah, eminent Icon of the business fraternity of IIOJK and former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Srinagar and Jammu Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry - currently the exile abroad.

"Given that Kashmir (IIOJK) is a closely knit society, the number of people directly affected by this ruthless war is not less than 4.5 million keeping in view that with each family 10 is the minimum affected strength per family", Dr. Shah said while talking to APP over telephone late Sunday.

"The denial of the right of self-determination to the people of internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir state by India, has resulted in particularly from 1990, killing of more than 100000 Kashmiris, arrests of 150000 civilians, custodial killings of 8500 persons, 12000 disappearances, 110000 structures destroyed/arson, 11,170 rape cases, with injured running in hundreds of thousands with at least 7000 with pellet injuries and out of them at least 700 with eye injuries resulting in blindness of different levels by the occupational brutal armed Indian troops across the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state", the exiled Kashmiri leader disclosed.

"These figures suggest more than 450000 families have been directly affected by the all-out war imposed on Kashmiri in illegal and forced occupation by India", he said on the eve of Kashmiris Right to self-determination day, observed on Jan 5, at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world wherever Jammu Kashmir state subjects are settled.

"The above situation was enough to invoke Article 2 of the Genocide Convention against India regarding Kashmir", the exiled seasoned IIOJK Business Community stalwart urged.