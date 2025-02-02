IIOJK business leaders decry budget cuts, demand special economic package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 2025-26 Indian Budget’s allocation of Rs 41,000.07 crore for Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK) has drawn strong criticism from business leaders and trade organizations, who have expressed disappointment over the lack of a special economic package to revive the territory’s struggling industrial sector.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I), Javid Tenga, voiced concerns over the Rs 1,200 crore reduction in the budget compared to the previous year.

He stated, “We were expecting an increase of at least 20–25% to support development and fund inflows in the territory.

This reduction raises serious concerns about how development will take place and how funds will be generated for various sectors.”

Tenga further lamented that the budget lacked direct relief for traders and industrialists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “There is no special package for our industrial sector, which has been our long-standing demand,” he added.

A KCCI spokesman echoed these concerns, stating, “The budget includes commendable initiatives, but there is a pressing need for a special revival and infrastructural development package tailored to the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, especially considering the huge unemployment problem.”

Mohammad Yaseen Khan, another prominent trade leader, criticized the budget for failing to address the specific economic difficulties faced by businesses in the territory.

“The budget lacks the elements to tackle the economic challenges of IIOJK there is nothing in the budget for middle-class traders on the ground,” he remarked.

Business leaders across Kashmir have stressed the urgent need for increased financial support, restoration of the Rs 1,200 crore cut, and a dedicated economic revival package to boost industrial growth and employment in the territory.