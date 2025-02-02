IIOJK Business Leaders Decry Budget Cuts, Demand Special Economic Package
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 2025-26 Indian Budget’s allocation of Rs 41,000.07 crore for Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK) has drawn strong criticism from business leaders and trade organizations, who have expressed disappointment over the lack of a special economic package to revive the territory’s struggling industrial sector.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I), Javid Tenga, voiced concerns over the Rs 1,200 crore reduction in the budget compared to the previous year.
He stated, “We were expecting an increase of at least 20–25% to support development and fund inflows in the territory.
This reduction raises serious concerns about how development will take place and how funds will be generated for various sectors.”
Tenga further lamented that the budget lacked direct relief for traders and industrialists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “There is no special package for our industrial sector, which has been our long-standing demand,” he added.
A KCCI spokesman echoed these concerns, stating, “The budget includes commendable initiatives, but there is a pressing need for a special revival and infrastructural development package tailored to the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, especially considering the huge unemployment problem.”
Mohammad Yaseen Khan, another prominent trade leader, criticized the budget for failing to address the specific economic difficulties faced by businesses in the territory.
“The budget lacks the elements to tackle the economic challenges of IIOJK there is nothing in the budget for middle-class traders on the ground,” he remarked.
Business leaders across Kashmir have stressed the urgent need for increased financial support, restoration of the Rs 1,200 crore cut, and a dedicated economic revival package to boost industrial growth and employment in the territory.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speedy car crashes into wall, claims 3 lives in Jalalpur Bhattian6 minutes ago
-
IIOJK business leaders decry budget cuts, demand special economic package6 minutes ago
-
Hameed Lone slams BJP govt' s 'false narrative' on Kashmir normalcy6 minutes ago
-
Women University in dire need of new hostels amid growing enrollment6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Students demand global support for 'Right to Education' on Feb 56 minutes ago
-
PTI unfit for dialogue, finds comfort in conflict: Senator Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
PTI’s frequent U-Turns expose its political instability: Amir Muqam11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s strength lies in interfaith harmony and unity: Maulana Azad11 hours ago
-
Two involved in motorcycles theft arrested12 hours ago
-
Khorasan Razavi Governor meets LCCI delegation12 hours ago
-
Abducted doctor recovered, four arrested13 hours ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive13 hours ago