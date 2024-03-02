Open Menu

IIOJK Continues To Be Marred By Instability Due To Modi’s Wrong Policies: NC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM

IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC

National Conference has said that tall claims of the Modi government about peace, development and installation of new industrial setups in occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain confined to papers as the number of unemployed youth has crossed over the seven lakh mark in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) National Conference has said that tall claims of the Modi government about peace, development and installation of new industrial setups in occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain confined to papers as the number of unemployed youth has crossed over the seven lakh mark in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NC Jammu region president Rattan Lal Gupta interacting with youth in Jammu said the youngsters of IIOJK were frustrated due to the policies of the BJP-led Indian government.

“The tall claims of signing MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore continue to remain confined to papers. It is time for the administration to issue a white paper revealing how many industries have been established in J&K in the last five years,” Gupta said.

He added that the number of unemployed people in IIOJK has crossed the seven lakh mark.

“It is an irony of J&K that despite the availability of a professionally qualified army of youth they continue to crave jobs due to the administration’s callous attitude,” he said. “The already set up industrial sector is on the verge of closure for which the government is wholly and solely responsible as it is pursuing anti-industries policy,” he said.

The NC leader said that due to the wrong policies of the Modi government, nobody was coming forward to invest in IIOJK as the region continues to be marred by instability and an uncertain environment amid heights of misgovernance.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu Media Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Information Ministry hosts farewell ceremony in ho ..

Information Ministry hosts farewell ceremony in honour of Murtaza Solangi

56 seconds ago
 PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

4 minutes ago
 DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit G ..

DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat

4 minutes ago
 Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secr ..

Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat

4 minutes ago
 War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ..

War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox

12 minutes ago
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos

UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos

6 minutes ago
 Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals ..

Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..

57 minutes ago
 NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment confe ..

NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference

6 minutes ago
 Verification of 118,336 deserving families going o ..

Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package

6 minutes ago
 Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely comp ..

Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan