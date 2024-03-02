IIOJK Continues To Be Marred By Instability Due To Modi’s Wrong Policies: NC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM
National Conference has said that tall claims of the Modi government about peace, development and installation of new industrial setups in occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain confined to papers as the number of unemployed youth has crossed over the seven lakh mark in the territory
According to Kashmir Media Service, the NC Jammu region president Rattan Lal Gupta interacting with youth in Jammu said the youngsters of IIOJK were frustrated due to the policies of the BJP-led Indian government.
“The tall claims of signing MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore continue to remain confined to papers. It is time for the administration to issue a white paper revealing how many industries have been established in J&K in the last five years,” Gupta said.
He added that the number of unemployed people in IIOJK has crossed the seven lakh mark.
“It is an irony of J&K that despite the availability of a professionally qualified army of youth they continue to crave jobs due to the administration’s callous attitude,” he said. “The already set up industrial sector is on the verge of closure for which the government is wholly and solely responsible as it is pursuing anti-industries policy,” he said.
The NC leader said that due to the wrong policies of the Modi government, nobody was coming forward to invest in IIOJK as the region continues to be marred by instability and an uncertain environment amid heights of misgovernance.
