Open Menu

IIOJK Continues To Reel Under Brutal, Violent Indian Occupation Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

IIOJK continues to reel under brutal, violent Indian occupation report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to reel under violent, political injustice and brutal Indian occupation.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, Indian troops have turned IIOJK into a living hell for its residents as Kashmiris of every age and gender are being mercilessly killed, tortured and humiliated for demanding their right to self-determination.

It said the Modi regime has broken all records of committing brutalities on the Kashmiri people. It said Indian troops have been violating all rights, including the right to live, in IIOJK for over seven decades.

Eight youth have been martyred by brutal Indian troops since Monday and over 96, 213 Kashmiris have been killed and 168,009 arrested since 1989 in the occupied territory, the report deplored.

The report maintained that the presence of nearly one million Indian troops had made IIOJK as the most militarized zone in the world.

It said India's serious crimes against humanity in IIOJK have been recorded by a number of global rights bodies and how long will the world continue to remain silent over unprecedented Indian repression in IIOJK?It said the international community is morally bound to put pressure on India to stop its brutal policy in the occupiedterritory.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Sunday Media All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan