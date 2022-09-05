UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Cricket Fans Jubilant Over Pakistan's Win Over India In Asia Cup 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

IIOJK cricket fans jubilant over Pakistan's win over India in Asia Cup 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The celebrations on Pakistan's win over India in Asia Cup swept to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as cricket fans expressed their rejoice over the victory.

Soon after Pakistan's win, Kashmiris took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory and raised the slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad', according to media reports.

The youth waved the flags of Pakistan as the valley witnessed fireworks and firecrackers as an expression of celebration and triumph.

Kashmiris in IIOJK have long been expressing their passion for Pakistan despite extreme pressure by India's illegally deployed military forces in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Jammu Srinagar Media Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

2 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.