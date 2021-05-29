IIOJK cries for accelerating vaccination on war footing basis in the Corona-riddled occupied valley

In the worst Corona pandemic-riddled Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir state, Senior Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Abdul Gani Vakil Friday called for speeding up Covid vaccination in the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK State on war footing basis, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the Line of Control (LoC)

In a statement issued late Friday Vakil said that the gradual decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases over the days in the State, as claimed by the State "authorities" should not be made them to feel that things are returning to normal, but this should be taken as an opportunity to speed up the vaccination process across the length and breadth of the IIOJK, he added.

He demanded that the occupational State "administration" must use the state resources to its maximum to ensure every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is vaccinated free of cost and within a minimum time frame.

"The lives of Jammu & Kashmir people are important than any other things. The puppet State "authorities" must float tenders globally to purchase vaccination doses and complete the process in a minimum time frame," he demanded, the report said.

The local Kashmiri leader also demanded that the occupying State "Authorities" must do an exercise to find out the people below the poverty line whose bread earners have lost their life to covid and compensate with a minimum of Rs. 5 lakhs to every such family.

He further asked the occupied State "administration" to build up infrastructure in peripheral hospitals and install oxygen plants in every hospital at sub-district level. "It is the time to invest heavily in health infrastructure for the survival of the affectees of the pandemic. We should have at least 5 ventilators in every sub-district hospital to discourage the current rapid rate of casualties because of the virus in the occupied state, he added, according to the report.