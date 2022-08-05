IIOJK deprived of basic rights: Acting Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani has said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been deprived of their basic rights including freedom of speech for three years.

In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Friday, he said that India had made IIOJK a big jail of the world.

Agha Siraj Durrani demanded that the siege of IIOJK by nine lac Indian Army be immediately ended.

India had worked against the resolution of the United Nations (UN), he said, adding that Indian steps had put the stability of the region at stake.

The acting governor also demanded of the UN for the restoration of human rights in IIOJK.