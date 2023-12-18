IIOJK detainees lodged in hell-like jails across India, Kashmir: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and inhuman treatment being meted out to them by communal authorities in jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC spokesman in Srinagar said the detainees lodged in hell-like Indian jails have been deprived of legal rights and basic amenities.

The spokesman said, brave people of Kashmir are facing the wrath of a big military power in the form of state terrorism, arbitrary arrests, physical and mental torture, humiliation, snatching of govt services and properties including lands and residential houses. However, they dare the Indian barbarism with dedication, steadfastness and exemplary zeal and zest.

The APHC said the incarcerated leaders and activists, representing the freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir have dedicated their lives and honour for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian subjugation. The detainees including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, senior leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, , Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Fahim Ramzan, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Showket Hakeem, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt , Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Adil Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Aruj Ahmed, Owais Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed Shaik, Burhan Ahmed Sofi, Irfaf Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmed Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sarjan Barkati, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, Shamsuddin Rehmani, journalist, Sajjad Ahmad Dar and Eng Rashid are the worst victims of political vendetta.

They have been imprisoned in jails of India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.

The Kashmiri people, he said, pay homage to the invincible resolve and strong commitment of these prisoners of conscience who despite Indian ruthless and inhuman treatment feel proud of their sacred mission of freedom.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights Organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners and play their role in settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.