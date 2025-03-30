Open Menu

IIOJK Experiences Significant Drop In Eid Shopping Due To Economic Stress

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 10:10 AM

IIOJK experiences significant drop in Eid shopping due to economic stress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) With Eid-ul-Fiter celebrations, markets in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are witnessing a concerning slowdown in sales, reflecting broader economic distress and highlighting India’s false claims of economic development in the disputed territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Mohammad Yaseen Khan, highlighted the struggles faced by businesses across various sectors, citing high taxation, declining purchasing power, and the financial burdens placed on shopkeepers.

Speaking on the current market situation, Khan pointed out that while the festive season typically boosts retail activity, this year’s sales in the garment industry have dropped by nearly 95%.

“The business community is facing immense difficulties. Shops are shutting down due to lack of sales, and many retailers are unable to clear their dues,” he said.

“Taxes have always existed, but today, they have reached 28%, leaving little margin for businesses. The financial strain is evident as traders struggle with loan repayments taken over the past decade,” he added.

“We are witnessing the collapse of businesses across IIOJK. Shops are closing down, and the market is not what it used to be during the festivities,” Khan remarked.

