IIOJK experts urge UN to honour its commitments on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts have urged the international community, particularly the UN, to stand up for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing the worst and most brutal violations of their human rights in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

The political experts and analysts talking to media men in Srinagar said that every democratic and justice-loving person must raise their voice for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been under Indian military and police repression for the last 76 years, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said, supporting the beleaguered Kashmiris is to support humanity, peace and truth.

"It is time to stand up for the Kashmiri people before it is too late. It is time to raise voices for the voiceless people of occupied people. It is time to stop Hindutva BJP/RSS ideology regime and their establishment from targeting Kashmiris in false cases. It is time to halt demographic changes being made by the BJP government in IIOJK," they said.

The political experts and analysts said, the world community must shun its double standards and help the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN resolutions.

They asked India to remember that its cruel methods in IIOJK are bound to backfire. They urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute.