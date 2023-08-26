Open Menu

IIOJK Experts Urge UN To Honour Its Commitments On Kashmir Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IIOJK experts urge UN to honour its commitments on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts have urged the international community, particularly the UN, to stand up for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing the worst and most brutal violations of their human rights in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

The political experts and analysts talking to media men in Srinagar said that every democratic and justice-loving person must raise their voice for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been under Indian military and police repression for the last 76 years, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said, supporting the beleaguered Kashmiris is to support humanity, peace and truth.

"It is time to stand up for the Kashmiri people before it is too late. It is time to raise voices for the voiceless people of occupied people. It is time to stop Hindutva BJP/RSS ideology regime and their establishment from targeting Kashmiris in false cases. It is time to halt demographic changes being made by the BJP government in IIOJK," they said.

The political experts and analysts said, the world community must shun its double standards and help the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN resolutions.

They asked India to remember that its cruel methods in IIOJK are bound to backfire. They urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

India World Police United Nations Jammu Srinagar Media From Government

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

3 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

12 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

13 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

13 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

13 hours ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan