IIOJK Facing India's Worst State-terrorism: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

IIOJK facing India's worst state-terrorism: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was undergoing worst form of state-terrorism as occupation forces targeted the unarmed Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

The Foreign Minister said Indian occupation forces were spreading fear among innocent residents of IIOJK by naming them as "terrorists".

"In order to throw dust in the eyes of the world, these victims are presented as terrorists and false cases registered against them," he said, in a statement issued by his media cell.

Qureshi said now the world had realized India's ill intentions, which was resulting in weakening of India's control on the occupied valley.

