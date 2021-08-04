UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Facing Longest-ever Curfew In Human History: Gillani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Wednesday said curfew in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since last two years was a big example of cruelty in the human history.

He, in a statement, said it was height of injustice that Indian forces were not allowing Kashmiris to perform their religious rituals as per their belief and faith.

Expressing his astonishment over world's silence, he said the innocent Kashmiris were being killed mercilessly by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

He vehemently condemned the hoisting of Indian flag in held valley in addition to scrapping of the Article 370 on August 5, 2019 by the Narendra Modi's government.

Gillani said due to communication blockade, the IlOJK had disconnected from rest of the world for a couple of years.

He said opposition was stood by its Kashmiri brethren in these trying times and all political parties were on the same page on Kashmir issue.

