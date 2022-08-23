IIOJK facing media blackout, says Mirwaiz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said there is complete media blackout imposed by the Modi regime in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this while talking to a BBC correspondent from the window of his house where he is under house arrest.

He said that the media was not allowed to publish the statements of APHC leadership.

The Mirwaiz refuted the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's assertions that the senior APHC leader is free to meet anyone.

The BBC correspondent herself exposed the blatant lies of the Modi-installed governor when she went outside the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to meet him.

She was stopped by the police and prevented from entering the house.

In the meanwhile, the Mirwaiz appeared in the window of his house and asked the correspondent that he was under detention for the past three years. Then, Indian police snatched the mobile phone of the BBC correspondent.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had shamelessly told the same correspondent that the Mirwaiz was free and was allowed to go anywhere. However, the next day, BBC correspondent stood outside the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and made mockery of Sinha's hollow claim.