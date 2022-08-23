UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Facing Media Blackout, Says Mirwaiz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:00 AM

IIOJK facing media blackout, says Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said there is complete media blackout imposed by the Modi regime in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this while talking to a BBC correspondent from the window of his house where he is under house arrest.

He said that the media was not allowed to publish the statements of APHC leadership.

The Mirwaiz refuted the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's assertions that the senior APHC leader is free to meet anyone.

The BBC correspondent herself exposed the blatant lies of the Modi-installed governor when she went outside the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to meet him.

She was stopped by the police and prevented from entering the house.

In the meanwhile, the Mirwaiz appeared in the window of his house and asked the correspondent that he was under detention for the past three years. Then, Indian police snatched the mobile phone of the BBC correspondent.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had shamelessly told the same correspondent that the Mirwaiz was free and was allowed to go anywhere. However, the next day, BBC correspondent stood outside the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and made mockery of Sinha's hollow claim.

Related Topics

India Police Governor Hurriyat Conference Mobile Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Same Media All From

Recent Stories

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

9 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

9 hours ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

9 hours ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

9 hours ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.