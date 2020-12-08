UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Families Refute Delhi Police's Claim Against Detained Youth

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

IIOJK families refute Delhi police's claim against detained youth

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Three families of Kashmiri youth, who were detained by Indian police the other day, said that their sons are innocent and police are implicating them in fake cases, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the families of youth from Budgam have categorically rejected the claims of Indian Special Cell of Delhi Police that they were involved in any objectionable activities and said that the youth were quite innocent.

Shaista, wife of a detainee Shabbir Ahmed, said that her husband visits the shrine of Ajmair every year and this time another youth from the same village accompanied him.

"My husband is a driver by profession with a clean police record. We were shocked over the claim made by Delhi Police," she told media adding that Shabir is sole bread winner of the family.

The father of another detainee said that his son is innocent as he had gone to Delhi for the first time in life. "My son is unmarried who had gone to Delhi to purchase some welding stuff," he said and sought intervention of rights bodies for his release.

"My son has never ever been arrested for anything wrong," the father said.

