UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Fruit Growers Alone Suffered Rs5bln Loss In September

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM

IIOJK fruit growers alone suffered Rs5bln loss in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah has condemned the undeclared economic blockade of Kashmiri fruit growers by the Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in Tihar jail, he said the move is a deliberate attempt to destroy the economy of landlocked occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Hindutva regime spares no effort to punish the Kashmiri people for their struggle for right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra and Peoples League General Secretary Dr Qayyum in their statements in Srinagar called upon the international community to put pressure on India to ensure unhindered access of fruit-laden trucks to the market.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the protesting fruit growers in Shopian said India is crushing the economy of Kashmiri people the same way Israel did in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the intentional halting of truckloads of fruit on Srinagar-Jammu highway has led to a loss of around five billion rupees to the fruit-growers in Sopore alone during the ongoing month of September.

It is worth mentioning here that fruit markets across the Kashmir valley remained closed for two days in protest against unnecessary stoppage of fruit trucks.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth and injured another during a cordon and search operation in Batpora area of Kulgam district, last night.

Related Topics

India Injured Protest Israel Palestine Jail Sopore Jammu Srinagar Same September Market Muslim Media Mufti Government Billion

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

9 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

9 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

9 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

9 hours ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

9 hours ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.