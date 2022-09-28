IIOJK fruit growers alone suffered Rs5bln loss in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah has condemned the undeclared economic blockade of Kashmiri fruit growers by the Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in Tihar jail, he said the move is a deliberate attempt to destroy the economy of landlocked occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Hindutva regime spares no effort to punish the Kashmiri people for their struggle for right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra and Peoples League General Secretary Dr Qayyum in their statements in Srinagar called upon the international community to put pressure on India to ensure unhindered access of fruit-laden trucks to the market.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the protesting fruit growers in Shopian said India is crushing the economy of Kashmiri people the same way Israel did in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the intentional halting of truckloads of fruit on Srinagar-Jammu highway has led to a loss of around five billion rupees to the fruit-growers in Sopore alone during the ongoing month of September.

It is worth mentioning here that fruit markets across the Kashmir valley remained closed for two days in protest against unnecessary stoppage of fruit trucks.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth and injured another during a cordon and search operation in Batpora area of Kulgam district, last night.