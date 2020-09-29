UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK Fruits Growers, Dealers Complain Of Heavy Losses

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

IIOJK fruits growers, dealers complain of heavy losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fruits growers and dealers have complained that fruit laden trucks are unnecessarily stopped by uniform men at various points on Srinagar-Jammu highway for days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the fruits growers and dealers said the truck drivers who are able to pay huge amount to the forces' personnel deployed at the highway are allowed to move ahead while others are forced to stay.

The dealers and growers are facing heavy losses as their trucks laden with apples and pears are left to perish before they reach the market.

Related Topics

India Osama Bin Laden Jammu Market Media

Recent Stories

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

12 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

56 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

1 hour ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

2 hours ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.