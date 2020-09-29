IIOJK fruits growers, dealers complain of heavy losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fruits growers and dealers have complained that fruit laden trucks are unnecessarily stopped by uniform men at various points on Srinagar-Jammu highway for days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the fruits growers and dealers said the truck drivers who are able to pay huge amount to the forces' personnel deployed at the highway are allowed to move ahead while others are forced to stay.

The dealers and growers are facing heavy losses as their trucks laden with apples and pears are left to perish before they reach the market.