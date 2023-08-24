ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has said that the current grim situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir requires immediate attention from the world.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Shaif Lone, Zamruda Habib, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Ghulam Nabi War, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Muhammad Aaqib in their statements expressed serious concern over the state terrorism unleashed by India in the occupied territory.

They said that it was unfortunate that the Kashmiri youth were being arrested by the Indian forces personnel without any reason during the so-called cordon and search operations.

The APHC leaders deplored that the weakening of Kashmiris' demand for political justice by the use of brute force was part of India's nefarious designs.

They said that the BJP regime was hatching conspiracies to choke every dissenting voice in IIOJK by using draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The leaders said the Modi regime has trampled all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people including the right to expression, right to freedom of the press and freedom of political, social, business and religious activities and the world community must not remain indifferent to what is happening in IIOJK.

They said that India should give up its imperialist approach to Kashmir, accept the ground realities in the changing geo-political situation and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC leaders urged the United Nations to play its role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.