Open Menu

IIOJK Grim Situation Warrants World's Immediate Attention

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 09:10 AM

IIOJK grim situation warrants world's immediate attention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has said that the current grim situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir requires immediate attention from the world.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Shaif Lone, Zamruda Habib, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Ghulam Nabi War, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Muhammad Aaqib in their statements expressed serious concern over the state terrorism unleashed by India in the occupied territory.

They said that it was unfortunate that the Kashmiri youth were being arrested by the Indian forces personnel without any reason during the so-called cordon and search operations.

The APHC leaders deplored that the weakening of Kashmiris' demand for political justice by the use of brute force was part of India's nefarious designs.

They said that the BJP regime was hatching conspiracies to choke every dissenting voice in IIOJK by using draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The leaders said the Modi regime has trampled all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people including the right to expression, right to freedom of the press and freedom of political, social, business and religious activities and the world community must not remain indifferent to what is happening in IIOJK.

They said that India should give up its imperialist approach to Kashmir, accept the ground realities in the changing geo-political situation and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC leaders urged the United Nations to play its role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Business Jammu Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

11 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

11 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago
Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

12 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

12 hours ago
 Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

12 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

12 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan