IIOJK HC quashes detention of innocent youth booked under draconian PSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the illegal detention of an innocent youth booked under black law Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Justice Rahul Bharti quashed the PSA detention of the youth, Shahbaz Ahmed, after hearing his case.

The Indian police had booked Shahbaz on the charges of his involvement in anti-India and pro-freedom activities.

The court directed the authorities to release him forthwith.