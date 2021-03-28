UrduPoint.com
IIOJK HC Quashes PSA Detention Of Pulwama Youth

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of Pulwama youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The High Court has quashed the illegal detention orders issued under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), against a youth from Pulwama, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A bench of Justice Rajesh Oswal while quashing the PSA ordered the authorities to release the detainee Ashiq Ahmad forthwith provided he was not required in any other case, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

Justice Oswal said, "Bare perusal of the grounds of detention revealed that the detaining authority has relied upon three FIRs while issuing the order impugned. All these FIRs pertain to the year 2016, whereas order impugned has been passed on 6th August 2019.

Thus there is a delay of three years in passing the detention order.""Thus the delay of three years in passing the order of detention has snapped the link between the prejudicial activities and the purpose for which the detention order is passed."In his plea filed through his father, Ashiq had challenged the order submitting that the grounds of detention are vague and on the basis of such vague grounds, no prudent man can make an effective representation against those allegations. He said the detaining authority has not prepared the grounds of detention itself.

