IIOJK HC Quashes PSA Detention Of Seven Persons

Published April 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of seven persons

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The High Court in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed seven detention orders passed under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and directed the authorities to release the detainees.

According to Kashmir media service, the court has quashed the detention orders of Suhail Ahmad Butt of Srinagar, Altaf Ahmad Butt of Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Khan of Bandipora, Shamim Ahmad Wani of Islamabad, Mohammad Khumani Dar of Pulwama, Tanveer Ahmad Malik of Islamabad and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar of Kulgam.

The orders of detention against them were passed on January 2, 2023, December 4, 2021, June 25, 2022, April 7, 2022, October 18, 2021, August 13, 2021 and March 29, 2022 respectively.

