IIOJK HC Quashes PSA Detention Of Two Persons

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of two persons

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), High Court has ordered release of two persons while quashing their detention under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed the detention of Nazir Ahmad Khan of Kawoosa Khalisa Narbal area of Budgam, and Muhammad Maqbool Dar of Hariparigam Awantipora area of Pulwama.

Nazir Ahmad Khan was booked under the PSA order passed by District Magistrate of Budgam on January 27, 2020, while Muhammad Maqbool Dar was taken into custody under order issued by District Magistrate of Pulwama on 12th September 2020.

In their separate habeas corpus petitions, the duo had challenged the detention orders through lawyers, Wajid Haseeb and G N Shaheen.

After hearing the parties, the court directed the authorities to release the detainees forthwith if they were not required in other cases.

