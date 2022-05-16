UrduPoint.com

IIOJK HC Quashes PSA Detention Of Two Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the illegal detention of two persons booked under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and directed the authorities to release them immediately.

The court quashed the detention order of Mohammad Jalal Sheikh of Solina, Srinagar, and Abdul Majid Khan of Budgam. They were detained by District Magistrates of Srinagar and Budgam on February 28, 2022 and October 18, 2021 respectively, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The court, while quashing the detention of Abdul Majid Khan, said that neither in the order of detention nor in the ground of detention was the detenu informed that apart from his right to make a representation to the Government, he had also a right to make a representation to the detaining authority against the order of detention.

Dealing with the case of detenu Mohammad Jalal Sheikh, Justice M A Chaudhry said the detenu had filed the representation against his detention to the detaining authority and the same has not been considered by the respondents till date as there is no mention with regard to the said representation filed by the detenue, either in the reply affidavit or in the detention record.

"As such, this Court is left with no option but to accept the stand of the detenue that he has moved representation against his detention, but the same has not been considered", the court said.

