IIOJK HC Quashes PSA Detentions Of Three Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:51 PM

IIOJK HC quashes PSA detentions of three persons

High Court (HC) has quashed detentions of three persons and directed the authorities to release them forthwith, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :High Court (HC) has quashed detentions of three persons and directed the authorities to release them forthwith, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, while quashing detention of Rashid Ahmad Shah, Majid Ali Matto and Amir Hussain Butt, who had been booked under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) last year has directed the authorities to release them immediately.

The three had challenged their PSA detentions in separate habeas corpus petitions before the Court.

