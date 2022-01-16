UrduPoint.com

IIOJK HCBA Demands Release Of Kashmiri Detainees Amid Covid Spread

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 10:40 PM

IIOJK HCBA demands release of Kashmiri detainees amid Covid spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has urged India and its local regime to immediately release the Kashmiri political prisoners detained under draconian laws Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged in different jails of India and the territory in view of the grim Covid-19 and Omicron situation.

The HCBA spokesman, G. N Shaheen Advocate in a statement issued in Srinagar said the threat posed by the 3rd wave to the general public and particularly jail inmates is most disturbing and serious in nature and the authorities should review the cases of prisoners lodged in congested jails, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that HCBA has received disturbed reports through the families of political detainees about the physical and mental health of the prisoners inside the jails.

The spokesman said, the death of Farooq Ahmad Wani of Saidpora in Kupwara district jail is deeply disturbing and painstaking which has caused a serious apprehension in the minds of the families about the conditions of their relatives, languishing in the jails.

He said as per the unofficial statics more than 5000 Kashmiri boys are in jails ether under PSA or UAPA since August 2019 and legal process of release through courts has hampered due to Covid restrictions. Hence, he added, the authorities should release all Kashmiri political detainees on humanitarian basis.

Related Topics

India Jail Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Media All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

13 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

22 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

22 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

22 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.