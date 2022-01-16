IIOJK HCBA demands release of Kashmiri detainees amid Covid spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has urged India and its local regime to immediately release the Kashmiri political prisoners detained under draconian laws Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged in different jails of India and the territory in view of the grim Covid-19 and Omicron situation.

The HCBA spokesman, G. N Shaheen Advocate in a statement issued in Srinagar said the threat posed by the 3rd wave to the general public and particularly jail inmates is most disturbing and serious in nature and the authorities should review the cases of prisoners lodged in congested jails, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that HCBA has received disturbed reports through the families of political detainees about the physical and mental health of the prisoners inside the jails.

The spokesman said, the death of Farooq Ahmad Wani of Saidpora in Kupwara district jail is deeply disturbing and painstaking which has caused a serious apprehension in the minds of the families about the conditions of their relatives, languishing in the jails.

He said as per the unofficial statics more than 5000 Kashmiri boys are in jails ether under PSA or UAPA since August 2019 and legal process of release through courts has hampered due to Covid restrictions. Hence, he added, the authorities should release all Kashmiri political detainees on humanitarian basis.