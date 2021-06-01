UrduPoint.com
IIOJK HCBA Expresses Concern Over Increasing Tendency In Suicide Deaths In Kashmir Valley

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:50 AM

IIOJK HCBA expresses concern over increasing tendency in suicide deaths in Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has expressed concern over the increasing tendency in suicide deaths in the Kashmir valley.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the Bar said in the last four days two suicide deaths took place and three suicide attempts were made. The patent cause of suicide attempts is financial stress in the families, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

The HCBA appealed to the people in general and charity institutions to take care of the distressed families in and around you in the respective localities.

"These are the testing times for the oppressed people to share their pains and pleasures together with a sense of holly battle against the mental and financial stress."Medical and psychiatric experts believe that the main cause of suicide deaths and suicide attempts is due to heavy stress caused by frequent cordon and search operations by Indian occupational forces, raids, humiliation, lockdown and constant financial problems in the families.

