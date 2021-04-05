IIOJK hospitals witness surge in severe Covid-19 cases: DAK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) : In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, medicos' representative fora Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday said that hospitals in the Jammu Kashmir State were witnessing a surge in severe cases of Covid-19 infection.

In a statement issued by DAK in occupied Srinagar on Monday that reads "A few weeks ago, we had drop in number of severe cases, but over the last few days hospitals are seeing increase in number of seriously-ill Covid-19 patients, much like we saw last spring," said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan, says a report reaching here Monday evening from across the line of control.

"Patients in large numbers are coming to various hospitals with severe bilateral pneumonia requiring oxygen, some needing intensive care and the support of ventilators to help them survive the respiratory distress. Our beds are full, oxygen points are occupied and we don't have space in intensive care units", Dr. Nisaar said.

"Patients are coming with bad lungs when it is difficult to salvage them. Not only the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, but young people are coming with severe disease and some of them are dying," DAK President said.

"The rising number of cases over the past two weeks is now starting to reflect in rising number of hospitalizations," he said.

"The number is expected to rise further in coming days as there are still massive number of people in the population who are susceptible to the virus", the DAK President underlined.

"The virus has once again become dangerous and is behaving aggressively which gives us to understand whether a mutated strain has sneaked into the valley because of huge tourist influx or we are dealing with an indigenous mutant," Dr Nisar said.

"Another reason for resurgence of cases in the valley is because of public complacency." "People no longer regard pandemic as a risk and have thrown caution to the wind," he said.

"Many people don't wear masks and they don't care for social distancing. Huge gatherings are seen in gardens and public functions", he pointed out.

"Accelerated transmission of Covid-19 within the next few weeks would not be surprising considering the lackadaisical approach by most people towards the pandemic," said Dr Nisar.

"People must continue to adhere to health guidelines to avoid catastrophic slipup", the doctor strongly advised.

"And, it is vitally important to ramp up the vaccination process and vaccinate as many people as possible that too quickly to break the chain of virus transmission," he said.