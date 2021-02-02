Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Tuesday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was a disputed territory and its illegal annexation by India had put peace of the entire South Asia at stake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Tuesday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was a disputed territory and its illegal annexation by India had put peace of the entire South Asia at stake.

In an exclusive interview with APP on occasion of upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day that would be observed on February 5 across the country and Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K, the former ambassador said revoking of Article 370 by fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019 by scraping special status of IIOJ&K had exposed the real face of the so-called secular India.

"IIOJ&K is an internationally recognized disputed territory and unilateral step or action by the Indian government cannot change its disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions," Manzoorul Haq, who served as Pakistan's ambassador in Egypt and Saudia Arabia told APP.

He said, "Modi Government's illegal and unlawful actions regarding IIOJ&K had again proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra judicial killing and state terrorism." The scrapping of Article 370 from Indian constitution, he said, had exposed India's nefarious designs against Kashmiris and Modi government's hegemonic policies.

Manzoor said illegal move to abolish Article 35A had left India's so-called democratic face open to the world, adding that Kashmiris leadership does not agree with India's this unlawful decision and Modi Government had resurrected Kashmir dispute with its illegal act.

Ambassador Manzoor said four wars had been fought between two nuclear armed countries in the past on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for entire region. He said road to peace in subcontinent was passing through Kashmir and it was the responsibility of United Nations to implement its resolution on Kashmir for lasting peace and stability in the region.

He said observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 was an important day to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K besides highlighting illegal actions and inhuman treatment being meted to the besieged innocent Kashmiris in the held valley.

Former diplomat said Pakistan could not remain silent on grave Indian atrocities against the IIOJ&K and human rights violations and would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to them till achievement of right to self-determination, as promised to them by United Nations.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands as one in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding Pakistan has a principle position on IIOJ&K and would continue to raise voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Manzoor said use of pellet guns by Indian army against innocent Kashmiris was a serious human right issue and the world including UN should take serious notice of it.

Ambassador Manzoor said holding of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) extraordinary meeting after five decades on IIOJ&K issue was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan, adding that it was in fact India's defeat by negating its longstanding claim on Kashmir of internal matter.

He said independent media was not being given an easy access to make reporting from IIJ&K, which was a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, besides a big stigma on the face of so-called secular India.

"The international community must do more to support people of IIOJ&K in this time of trial and tribulation and must act in support of fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris," he said. He urged UN and world super powers to put pressure on India to allow UN Fact Finding Mission to IIOJ&K to observe grave human rights abuses there.