ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said independence of the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and provision of basic rights to its people were among the priority agendas of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people," the minister said in a meeting with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

The AJK President briefed the federal minister about the details of his recent visit to the United States and his meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN).

Barrister Sultan appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the UN General Assembly in support of the Kashmiri people in clear and unequivocal terms.

Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of Azad Kashmir, and for the welfare of its people.

�He said steps were being taken for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and promotion of tourism in the state.� The minister said Mirpur-Mangla Road would be completed soon which would remove obstacles in the journey from Dina to Mirpur.

He said a plan to link the two-lane road from Lillah to Jhelum with Azad Kashmir via Mangla was also under consideration, which would usher in a new era of communication with Kashmir, he added.

The project would reduce travel time from Kashmir to Islamabad which would also boost tourism activities in Kashmir, he added.

The voice of Kashmiri people would be heard all over the world through launch of regular ptv broadcasts in Azad Kashmir, he said adding, the national tv would play its role in highlighting the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK and the Kashmir cause.� Barrister Sultan Mehmood apprised the Federal Minister about the ongoing human rights violations by India in the IIOJK.

During a meeting with the UN Secretary General, Barrister Sultan said he discussed the� Kashmirs' right� to self-determination and India's oppression of the people of occupied Kashmir, including India's August 5 unilateral step.

To highlight Kashmir Independence Movement on the world's stage, he said the base camp of Azadi would raise its voice in full force.

�The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interests during the meeting.