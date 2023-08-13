(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Indian authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of security measures ahead of India's Independence Day, 15th August, adding to the miseries of the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces' personnel have stepped up checking of vehicles and random frisking of passengers and pedestrians across the territory, subjecting the people to immense discomfort.

A multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has been thrown across IIOJK, particularly in Srinagar.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in their statements in Srinagar, felicitated the people and government of Pakistan ahead of their Independence Day to be celebrated on Monday, the 14 August.

They hailed Pakistan's unwavering support to the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, talking to reporters in Srinagar, said India and Pakistan should hold talks with honesty on the Kashmir dispute.

On the other hand, in a statement issued in Washington, Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai said Kashmiris are demanding the implementation of the UN resolutions that called for settling the Kashmir dispute through holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.