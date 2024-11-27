Open Menu

IIOJK Is An Open Prison, Turned Into Military Cantonment: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned India’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing the territory as an open prison and military cantonment since August 5, 2019.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that India has failed to address the Kashmir dispute and deprived the people of their fundamental rights.

APHC spokesman deplored that occupied Jammu and Kashmir was being treated like a colony. He urged the international community, including the United Nations, to intervene and resolve the dispute in accordance with pending resolutions.

