IIOJK Is An Open Prison, Turned Into Military Cantonment: APHC
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned India’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing the territory as an open prison and military cantonment since August 5, 2019.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that India has failed to address the Kashmir dispute and deprived the people of their fundamental rights.
APHC spokesman deplored that occupied Jammu and Kashmir was being treated like a colony. He urged the international community, including the United Nations, to intervene and resolve the dispute in accordance with pending resolutions.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solid measures afoot for providing services to citizen: DC6 minutes ago
-
Cattle-owners to get interest-free loans6 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested16 minutes ago
-
STEAM exhibition held in BNB girls college16 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to cultivate wheat till 30th16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews hospital waste management practices26 minutes ago
-
Speakers for ensuring safe, harassment-free workplaces for women35 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to School-going kids in AJK45 minutes ago
-
Over 50 per cent work on stage 1 of K-IV project completed46 minutes ago
-
Police committed to ensuring peaceful environment for educational institutions: DPO Tank46 minutes ago
-
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security52 minutes ago