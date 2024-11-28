IIOJK Is An Open Prison, Turned Into Military Cantonment: APHC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned India’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing the territory as an open prison and military cantonment since August 5, 2019.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar
said that India has failed to address the Kashmir dispute and deprived the people of their fundamental
rights.
APHC spokesman deplored that occupied Jammu and Kashmir was being treated like a colony.
He urged the international community, including the United Nations, to intervene and resolve the dispute in accordance with pending resolutions.
