IIOJK journalists bodies slam vilification campaign

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Eight Kashmiri journalist organizations, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, slamming the continuous vilification of the individuals representing the institution of media, have said that the media in the territory has paid a heavy price to stay neutral to the politics and objective to the facts, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

A joint statement issued in Srinagar by Kashmir Editors Guild, Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum, Kashmir Press Association, Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Jammu and Kashmir Working Journalist Association, Kashmir National Television Journalist Association and Kashmir Journalists Corps said it has become a routine for diverse elements across all the political and ideological thoughts to pass judgment on the Kashmir media and eventually, make it the punching bag to suit their ends.

"Kashmir journalists including editors and reporters who have been associated with the blood-soaked Srinagar dateline for last three decades, have regretted the continued vilification of individuals representing the institution of media," the statement said.

It said that the media in IIOJK had been struggling to survive as an institution of public service for most of its recorded existence.

"While retaining its status, it has paid a heavy price to stay neutral to the politics and objective to the facts, a rare trait that hardly is being exhibited by media while covering their own conflict," the statement said.

The media bodies further said that Kashmiri journalists across the groupings and the status they hold in their respective organizations have, once again, felt pained over the unwarranted propaganda, aimed at bringing a bad name to individuals and institutions for no apparent reasons or justification. This propaganda adds to the vulnerability of the media, they said, adding that the vilification may massage the ego of the people behind these shameful acts but it eventually hurts Kashmir.

"Media groups take this opportunity to reiterate the larger reality that media has been covering Kashmir with utmost responsibility and objectivity, something that Kashmir media is proud of. It will continue doing so. An objective media is in everybody's interest," the joint statement said, adding "Kashmir media stands united to defeat the ill designs of such elements."