IIOJK: Kashmiris Observing Yet Another Eid Under Brutal Military Occupation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Amid restrictions, raids, and crackdowns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Kashmiri Muslims are observing yet another Eid-ul-Azha under a brutal Indian military siege.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all Muslim festivals including Eids have lost meaning to the Kashmiris who are facing killings, arrests, and torture at the hands of Indian occupation forces on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Modi-led fascist Indian regime disallowed Eid-ul-Azha congregations at the historical Eidgah, Srinagar, Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and Eidgah at Islamabad in South Kashmir on Thursday and Jumma prayer on Friday.

The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, while a huge deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel was made on roads and streets in Nowhatta and several areas of the city.

After mainstream media, India has also placed restrictions on social media to keep the outside world unaware of Modi-government's brutal measures.

The APHC leadership in a statement denounced the authorities for disallowing the Kashmiri people to offer Eid prayers at Eidgahs and grand mosques.

The leadership urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council resolutions so that they can celebrate their religious festivals with all freedom and dignity.

