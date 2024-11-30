- Home
- Pakistan
- IIOJK leader condemns petitions by Hindus calling for surveys of mosques, shrines in India
IIOJK Leader Condemns Petitions By Hindus Calling For Surveys Of Mosques, Shrines In India
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 30 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, "ruling party" in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday strongly condemned the barrage of petitions filed across India calling for surveys of mosques and Muslim shrines in the hardliner BJP-led country. says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the line of control.
In a statement released from party headquarters Nawa E Subha in occupied Srinagar, the partry's Provincial President Kashmir, Showkat Mir expressed deep concern over the flood of petitions that have been submitted calling for surveys of mosques and Muslim Shrines. He warned that if these actions were not addressed, they could further disrupt the prevailing atmosphere across India, the report said.
“The recent petition calling for a survey at the revered shrine of Khawaja Moin Ud Din Chisti (RA) in Ajmer Sharief has deeply offended millions of individuals belonging g to the Muslim community, the largest minority community in India. regardless of their background, who hold the Shrine in high regard. Each year, millions of pilgrims from all corners of the globe, regardless of their faith or nationality, make a pilgrimage to the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty. This shrine stands as a symbol of unity and diversity. The destruction of old mosques and historic structures by certain hard-core individuals belonging to majority hindu community, a clear attempt to sow discord and division within the country,” he underlined, according to the report.
Recalling the ancient history of the subcontinent he said that development of the Dargah was not solely attributed to Muslim rulers, but also to non-Muslim kings who had made significant contributions in the region.
"It is disheartening to see someone who is ignorant of Ajmer's rich history, traditions, and coexistence, attempting to gain attention by falsely claiming that a temple lies beneath the Dargah", the NC leader said.
"Regrettably, this unfounded assertion has been entertained by the judiciary of India. It is imperative that we stand united against such attempts to disrupt the harmony and unity. We must protect the sanctity of our sacred sites and preserve the history and traditions that have brought us together. Let us not allow baseless claims and divisive actions to undermine the religious fabric of the ancient region in the light of the history", he emphasized, the report said.
Mir urged that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 unequivocally prohibits any alteration to the religious character of a place of worship.
He added, “Section 4 of the Act specifically dictates that the religious essence of a place of worship, as it stood on August 15, 1947, must be preserved. In the landmark case of M. Siddiq (Ram Janmabhoomi Temple) vs Suresh Das (2019), the Supreme Court of India affirmed the constitutional validity of this Act, underscoring its crucial role in safeguarding communal harmony and upholding India's diverse heritage. "India's apex Court has further asserted that the Act upholds the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution and serves as a bulwark against the exploitation of historical claims for political or religious purposes," he concluded quoting the recent ruling the Indian apex court, the report said.
APP/ ahr
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM chairs meeting of Kurram Aman Jirga26 seconds ago
-
Matiullah released from jail after getting bail30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal for formulating new national action plan to combat terrorism31 minutes ago
-
PPP Foundation Day in Sargodha51 minutes ago
-
Riots Case: ATC grants police 5-day remand of 145 accused1 hour ago
-
SMIU Literary Society organises Faiz Mela1 hour ago
-
Ceremony on PPP Foundation Day in Multan1 hour ago
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
3-day workshop of Inter-Board Sports Committee held in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur2 hours ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues2 hours ago
-
CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram2 hours ago